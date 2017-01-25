Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222538
- Date Died
- December 4, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 10, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Joy C. Pickersgill
4063 West 220th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Donald P. Pickersgill
4063 West 220th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Sunday, December 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 222538—Estate of Donald P. Pickersgill. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
