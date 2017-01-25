Date Filed Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222538 Date Died December 4, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 10, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222538—Estate of Donald P. Pickersgill. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.