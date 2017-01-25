Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222538
Date Died
December 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joy C. Pickersgill
4063 West 220th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Donald P. Pickersgill
4063 West 220th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Sunday, December 4, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222538—Estate of Donald P. Pickersgill. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 