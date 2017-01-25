Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222539
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- October 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Noa Noy
2877 Paxton RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3460
Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Applicant
Danny Manor
2877 P[Axton RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3460
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Danny Manor
2877 Paxton RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Surviving Spouse
Danny Manor
2877 Paxton Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 222539—Estate of Noa Noy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
