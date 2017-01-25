Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222539
Bond
1
Date Died
October 18, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Noa Noy
2877 Paxton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3460

Applicant

Danny Manor
2877 P[Axton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3460
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Danny Manor
2877 Paxton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Surviving Spouse

Danny Manor
2877 Paxton Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 222539—Estate of Noa Noy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
