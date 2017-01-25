Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222540
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $110,000.00
- Date Died
- October 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Patricia Woodruff
1900 East 30th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
23240 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Evelyn Mason
1900 East 30th Street, #411Cleveland OH 44114
Date Died :Saturday, October 29, 2016
Text2017 EST 222540—Estate of Evelyn Mason. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. R. E. Henderson, atty.
