Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222540
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$110,000.00
Date Died
October 29, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Patricia Woodruff
1900 East 30th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Eugene Henderson
23240 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Evelyn Mason
1900 East 30th Street, #411
Cleveland OH 44114

Date Died :Saturday, October 29, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222540—Estate of Evelyn Mason. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. R. E. Henderson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 