Date Filed Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222542 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died July 6, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222542—Estate of Charles Dukes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. F. D. Middleton, atty.