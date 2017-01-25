Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222542
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Norma Waugh
4449 Lee HeightsCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Frederick D. Middleton Esq. LLC
1325 TheSuperior Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Charles Dukes
4449 Lee HeightsCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, July 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 222542—Estate of Charles Dukes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. F. D. Middleton, atty.
