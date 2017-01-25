Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222542
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 6, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Norma Waugh
4449 Lee Heights
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Frederick Douglas Middleton
Frederick D. Middleton Esq. LLC
1325 TheSuperior Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Charles Dukes
4449 Lee Heights
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Wednesday, July 6, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222542—Estate of Charles Dukes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. F. D. Middleton, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 