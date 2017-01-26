Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222544
Date Died
October 19, 1990
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Rita Swope
4291 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Friday, October 19, 1990

Applicant

Veralee E. Mercer
6366 Mardon Drive
Concord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Shannon M. Cianciola
Manning & Manning, Co. L.P.A.
6982 Spinach Dr.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 222544—Estate of Rita Swope. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. M. Cianciola, atty.
