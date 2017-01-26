Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222544
- Date Died
- October 19, 1990
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 6, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Rita Swope
4291 Richmond RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Friday, October 19, 1990
Applicant
Veralee E. Mercer
6366 Mardon DriveConcord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Manning & Manning, Co. L.P.A.
6982 Spinach Dr.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 222544—Estate of Rita Swope. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. M. Cianciola, atty.
