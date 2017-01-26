Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222545
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John Basso
3225 West 30th St.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Josephine Basso
3225 West 30th St.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Fiduciary
John Basso
3225 West 30th St.Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Surviving Spouse
John Jr. Basso
3225 West 30th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 222545—Estate of Josephine Basso. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
