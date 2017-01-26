Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222545
Bond
1
Date Died
January 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John Basso
3225 West 30th St.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Josephine Basso
3225 West 30th St.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Tuesday, January 26, 2016

Fiduciary

John Basso
3225 West 30th St.
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Surviving Spouse

John Jr. Basso
3225 West 30th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 222545—Estate of Josephine Basso. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 