Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222549
Date Died
May 29, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Ernest W. Jackson
19617 Sunset Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Shirley L. Jackson
19617 Sunset Drive
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 222549—Estate of Ernest W. Jackson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
