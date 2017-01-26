Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222549
- Date Died
- May 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Ernest W. Jackson
19617 Sunset DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant
Shirley L. Jackson
19617 Sunset DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 222549—Estate of Ernest W. Jackson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
