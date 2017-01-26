Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222550
Date Died
January 1, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Shirley A. Delpaggio
6516 West Ridgewood Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222550—Estate of Shirley A. Delpaggio. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
