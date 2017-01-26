Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222550
- Date Died
- January 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Shirley A. Delpaggio
6516 West Ridgewood Dr.Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 222550—Estate of Shirley A. Delpaggio. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.