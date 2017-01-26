Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222551
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 5, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Roy W. Marchetti
5236 East 102nd Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Applicant

Carmen Marchetti
8609 Macomb
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 222551—Estate of Roy W. Marchetti. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. C. Delaney, atty.
