Date Filed Thursday, January 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222551 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died October 5, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222551—Estate of Roy W. Marchetti. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. C. Delaney, atty.