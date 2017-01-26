Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222551
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Roy W. Marchetti
5236 East 102nd StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Applicant
Carmen Marchetti
8609 MacombCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 222551—Estate of Roy W. Marchetti. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. C. Delaney, atty.
About your information and the public record.