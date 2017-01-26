Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222554
- Date Died
- September 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Carmelo S. Lamantia
1658 Royalton RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Friday, September 2, 2016
Applicant
Margaret Fana
1727 Roselawn RoadCleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 222554—Estate of Carmelo S. Lamantia. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
