Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222554
Date Died
September 2, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Carmelo S. Lamantia
1658 Royalton Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Friday, September 2, 2016

Applicant

Margaret Fana
1727 Roselawn Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 222554—Estate of Carmelo S. Lamantia. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
