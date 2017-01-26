Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222556
Date Died
January 19, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Lisa Pribojan
4311 Lincoln Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Alan Jack Rapoport
Alan J. Rapoport, Attorney at Law
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Milan Pribojan
4311 Lincoln Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, January 19, 2014

Text

2017 EST 222556—Estate of Milan Pribojan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. J. Rapoport, atty.
