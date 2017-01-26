Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222556
- Date Died
- January 19, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Lisa Pribojan
4311 Lincoln Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Alan J. Rapoport, Attorney at Law
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Milan Pribojan
4311 Lincoln Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, January 19, 2014
Text2017 EST 222556—Estate of Milan Pribojan. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. J. Rapoport, atty.
