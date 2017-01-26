Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222557
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

David A. Jeresko
6307 Brookside Dr.
Brooklyn OH 44144

Other

Milena Brkic
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Next of Kin

Kaitlin Abt
21884 River Oak Dr K-3
Rocky River OH 44116

Next of Kin

John Jeresko
25735 Lorain Rd #423
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

Elizabeth Abt
6673 Chadbourne
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 222557—Re: Elizabeth Abt. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
