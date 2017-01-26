Date Filed Thursday, January 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222557 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 16, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222557—Re: Elizabeth Abt. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.