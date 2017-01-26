Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222557
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 16, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
David A. Jeresko
6307 Brookside Dr.Brooklyn OH 44144
Other
Milena Brkic
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Next of Kin
Kaitlin Abt
21884 River Oak Dr K-3Rocky River OH 44116
Next of Kin
John Jeresko
25735 Lorain Rd #423North Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
Elizabeth Abt
6673 ChadbourneNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 222557—Re: Elizabeth Abt. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.