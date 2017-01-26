Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222561
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Margaret A. Thornton
884 Gino Lane
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016

Applicant

Thomas J. Thornton
884 Gino Lane
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109

Fiduciary

Thomas J. Thornton
884 Gino Lane
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 222561—Estate of Margaret A. Thornton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Thornton, atty.
