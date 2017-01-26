Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222561
- Date Died
- December 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Margaret A. Thornton
884 Gino LaneCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016
Applicant
Thomas J. Thornton
884 Gino LaneCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary
Thomas J. Thornton
884 Gino LaneCleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 222561—Estate of Margaret A. Thornton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Thornton, atty.
