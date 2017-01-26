Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222563
- Date Died
- December 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Robert D. Alferink
15955 Meigs Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Mary Ann Alferink
15955 Meigs Blvd.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 222563—Estate of Mary Ann Alferink. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
