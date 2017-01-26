Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222563
Date Died
December 18, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Robert D. Alferink
15955 Meigs Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Mary Ann Alferink
15955 Meigs Blvd.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222563—Estate of Mary Ann Alferink. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
