Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222574
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Neal A. Haug
2206 Chesterland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Michael Butler
Law Offices of Kevin M. Butler
2401 Superior Viaduct
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Margaret F. Haug
2206 Chesterland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 222574—Estate of Margaret F. Haug. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. M. Butler, atty.
