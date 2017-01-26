Date Filed Thursday, January 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222574 Date Died January 11, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222574—Estate of Margaret F. Haug. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. M. Butler, atty.