Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222574
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Neal A. Haug
2206 Chesterland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Kevin M. Butler
2401 Superior Viaduct
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Margaret F. Haug
2206 Chesterland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 222574—Estate of Margaret F. Haug. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. M. Butler, atty.
