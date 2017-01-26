Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222576
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Jong Yoon
18620 Glen Carin Way
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Ward

Chloe Sunwoo Yoon
18620 Glen Carin Way
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 GRD 222576—Re: Chloe Sunwoo Yoon. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
