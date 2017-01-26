Date Filed Thursday, January 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222576 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 17, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 222576—Re: Chloe Sunwoo Yoon. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.