Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222576
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Jong Yoon
18620 Glen Carin WayStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Ward
Chloe Sunwoo Yoon
18620 Glen Carin WayStrongsville OH 44149
Text2017 GRD 222576—Re: Chloe Sunwoo Yoon. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
