Date Filed Thursday, January 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222577 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $80,000.00 Date Died November 5, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222577—Estate of Marjorie Ann Zagata. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.