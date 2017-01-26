Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222577
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Michael Zagata
4101 W. 16th St.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Marjorie Ann Zagata
3613 Henritze Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016

Fiduciary

Michael Zagata
4101 W. 16th St.
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 222577—Estate of Marjorie Ann Zagata. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 