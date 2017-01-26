Probate
Applicant
Michael Zagata
4101 W. 16th St.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Marjorie Ann Zagata
3613 Henritze AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary
Michael Zagata
4101 W. 16th St.Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 222577—Estate of Marjorie Ann Zagata. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.
