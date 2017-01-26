Probate
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- 2017EST222578
- December 10, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGMar 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- AWD
Patricia A. Bibb
2794 E. 128th St. Apt. 2Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Andrea Flowers
2415 E. 39th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 222578—Estate of Patricia A. Bibb. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
