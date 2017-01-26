Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222578
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Patricia A. Bibb
2794 E. 128th St. Apt. 2
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016

Applicant

Andrea Flowers
2415 E. 39th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 222578—Estate of Patricia A. Bibb. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
