Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222581
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Terrese Davis
3511 Mt. Hermon
Cleveland OH 44115

New Name

Bryan Zi'shawn Lee Davis
3511 Mt. Hermon
Cleveland OH 44115

Old Name

Bryan Zi'shawn Lee Edwards
3511 Mt. Hermon
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 MSC 222581—Re: Bryan Zi'shawn Lee Edwards. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
