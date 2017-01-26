Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222581
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Terrese Davis
3511 Mt. HermonCleveland OH 44115
New Name
Bryan Zi'shawn Lee Davis
3511 Mt. HermonCleveland OH 44115
Old Name
Bryan Zi'shawn Lee Edwards
3511 Mt. HermonCleveland OH 44115
Text2017 MSC 222581—Re: Bryan Zi'shawn Lee Edwards. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.