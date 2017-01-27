Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222584
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Angela T. Nelson
13300 Nelson Houser St.
Manor TX 78653

Ward

David Adams
3310 Warrensville Center Rd Apt. 100
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Other

Carol Beese
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman Rd
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222584—Re: David Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 