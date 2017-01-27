Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222584
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Angela T. Nelson
13300 Nelson Houser St.Manor TX 78653
Ward
David Adams
3310 Warrensville Center Rd Apt. 100Shaker Heights OH 44122
Other
Carol Beese
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman RdCleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222584—Re: David Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
