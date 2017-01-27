Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222585
Date Died
December 7, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Krystyna M. Ostrowski
2806 Torrington Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Henry Ostrowski
6931 Greenbriar Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 222585—Estate of Krystyna M. Ostrowski. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Golubski, atty.
