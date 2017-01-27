Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222585
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Krystyna M. Ostrowski
2806 Torrington Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant
Henry Ostrowski
6931 Greenbriar DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 222585—Estate of Krystyna M. Ostrowski. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Golubski, atty.
