Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222589
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 10, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Verna Steinbrenner
11249 Gabriella
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, June 10, 2016

Applicant

Paula Mcgreehan
1237 Virginia Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Rae Ellen Griffin
David D. Briller Co.LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 222589—Estate of Verna Steinbrenner. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. E. Griffin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 