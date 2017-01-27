Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222589
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Verna Steinbrenner
11249 GabriellaParma OH 44130
Applicant
Paula Mcgreehan
1237 Virginia Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
David D. Briller Co.LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Text2017 EST 222589—Estate of Verna Steinbrenner. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. E. Griffin, atty.
