Date Filed Friday, January 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222589 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 10, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222589—Estate of Verna Steinbrenner. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. E. Griffin, atty.