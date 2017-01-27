Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222590
- Date Died
- November 10, 2015
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 14, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Alan Shankman
7622 Lindsay LaneSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Self-employed
7622 Lindsay Ln.
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Arline Costello
32737 Baldwin Rd.Solon OH 44139
Date Died :Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Text2017 EST 222590—Estate of Arline Costello. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. D. Shankman, atty.
