Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222590
Date Died
November 10, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 14, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Alan Shankman
7622 Lindsay Lane
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Alan David Shankman
Self-employed
7622 Lindsay Ln.
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Arline Costello
32737 Baldwin Rd.
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 222590—Estate of Arline Costello. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. D. Shankman, atty.
