Date Filed Friday, January 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222590 Date Died November 10, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 14, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222590—Estate of Arline Costello. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. D. Shankman, atty.