Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222591
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Laurel Anne Dolejs
112 Maria Dr.Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #110N
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Anthony J. Dolejs
5600 Columbus Dr.Bedford Hts. OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 222591—Estate of Anthony J. Dolejs. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
About your information and the public record.