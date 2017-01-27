Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222591
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Laurel Anne Dolejs
112 Maria Dr.
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea Jane Kingsbury
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #110N
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Anthony J. Dolejs
5600 Columbus Dr.
Bedford Hts. OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222591—Estate of Anthony J. Dolejs. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 