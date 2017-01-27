Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222592
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
William G. Szabrak
3830 W. 214th St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Applicant
Patricia M. Thomason
11488 SheldonMantua OH 44255
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 222592—Estate of William G. Szabrak. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
About your information and the public record.