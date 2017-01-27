Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222592
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

William G. Szabrak
3830 W. 214th St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Applicant

Patricia M. Thomason
11488 Sheldon
Mantua OH 44255
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2017 EST 222592—Estate of William G. Szabrak. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
