Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222595
- Date Died
- May 12, 2005
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Carole Patricia Allison
8303 Muriel AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, May 12, 2005
Applicant
Laurel L. Anderson
4330 Jennings Road, #130Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 222595—Estate of Carole Patricia Allison. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
About your information and the public record.