Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222595
Date Died
May 12, 2005
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Carole Patricia Allison
8303 Muriel Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, May 12, 2005

Applicant

Laurel L. Anderson
4330 Jennings Road, #130
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Harold Lee Hom
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 222595—Estate of Carole Patricia Allison. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
