Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222596
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Peter Andrew Russell
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136

Ward

John Baxter
9304 Cedar Ave.
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 GRD 222596—Re: John Baxter. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 