Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222596
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 27, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136
Ward
John Baxter
9304 Cedar Ave.Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 GRD 222596—Re: John Baxter. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
