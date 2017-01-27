Date Filed Friday, January 27, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222596 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222596—Re: John Baxter. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. P. A. Russell, atty.