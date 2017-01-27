Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222599
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Laura R. Grossi
2222 Detroit Ave #709Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Sharon A. Sutherland
2222 Detroit Ave #1110Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 GRD 222599—Re: Laura R. Grossi. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. V. Butcher, atty.
