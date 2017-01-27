Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222599
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Laura R. Grossi
2222 Detroit Ave #709
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Sharon A. Sutherland
2222 Detroit Ave #1110
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Samuel Vincent Butcher
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 GRD 222599—Re: Laura R. Grossi. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. V. Butcher, atty.
