Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222601
- Date Died
- October 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Kenneth M. Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd., P-3Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016
Applicant
Bobbie Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd., P-3Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Surviving Spouse
Bobbie M. Washigton
19601 Van Aken Blvd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Fiduciary
Bobbie Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd., P-3Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Text2017 EST 222601—Estate of Kenneth M. Washington. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
About your information and the public record.