Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222601
Date Died
October 10, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Kenneth M. Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd., P-3
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Applicant

Bobbie Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd., P-3
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Surviving Spouse

Bobbie M. Washigton
19601 Van Aken Blvd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Fiduciary

Bobbie Washington
19601 Van Aken Blvd., P-3
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Text

2017 EST 222601—Estate of Kenneth M. Washington. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
