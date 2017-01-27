Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222603
- Date Died
- July 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Darrell Gray
4884 Foxwynde TrailCleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Saturday, July 30, 2016
Applicant
Neressa Gray
4884 Foxwynde TrailCleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 222603—Estate of Darrell Gray. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
