Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222607
Date Died
September 1, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Wilma A. Dobbins
2181 Ambleside Drive, Judson Park
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Thursday, September 1, 2016

Applicant

Thomas A. Dobbins
2755 Carolina Street
North Port FL 34287
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Robert Sterkel
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 222607—Estate of Wilma A. Dobbins. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
