Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222607
- Date Died
- September 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Wilma A. Dobbins
2181 Ambleside Drive, Judson ParkCleveland OH 44106
Applicant
Thomas A. Dobbins
2755 Carolina StreetNorth Port FL 34287
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Text2017 EST 222607—Estate of Wilma A. Dobbins. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
