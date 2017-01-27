Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222609
- Filing Code
- CRT
Plaintiff
John M. Slivka
For Natalie Williams, 1375 E. 9th St #900Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Mike Dewine
Charitable Law Section, 150 East Gay Street, 23rd FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Natalie Williams
Williiams Downes, Her Guardian, 2818 Parkridge DriveAnn Arbor MI 48103
Plaintiff
Phyllis A. Williams
Trustee) Of The Margo A. Williams Trust Agreement, For Natalie Williams 240 Valley Gate RdMilford MI 48380
Text2017 ADV 222609—John M. Slivka vs Natalie Williams, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed.
