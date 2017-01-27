Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222609
Filing Code
CRT

Plaintiff

John M. Slivka
For Natalie Williams, 1375 E. 9th St #900
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Mike Dewine
Charitable Law Section, 150 East Gay Street, 23rd Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Natalie Williams
Williiams Downes, Her Guardian, 2818 Parkridge Drive
Ann Arbor MI 48103

Plaintiff

Phyllis A. Williams
Trustee) Of The Margo A. Williams Trust Agreement, For Natalie Williams 240 Valley Gate Rd
Milford MI 48380

Text

2017 ADV 222609—John M. Slivka vs Natalie Williams, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed.
