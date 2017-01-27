Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222610
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Amy Thompson
2209 W. 20th St.Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Merrick Attorney At Law LLC
55 Public Square-Suite 1475
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Kori Thompson
2209 W. 20th St.Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222610—Re: Kori Thompson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. P. Merrick, atty.
