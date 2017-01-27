Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222610
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Amy Thompson
2209 W. 20th St.
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Paul Merrick
Patrick Merrick Attorney At Law LLC
55 Public Square-Suite 1475
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Kori Thompson
2209 W. 20th St.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222610—Re: Kori Thompson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. P. Merrick, atty.
