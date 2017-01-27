Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222611
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mildred B. Klein
1 David Myers Pkwy
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Judy K. Willensky
1937 Woodstock Rd.
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Jennifer Ann Savage
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Judy K. Willensky
1937 Woodstock Rd.
Gates Mills OH 44040
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jennifer Ann Savage
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222611—Estate of Mildred B. Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Savage, atty.
