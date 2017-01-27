Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222611
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mildred B. Klein
1 David Myers PkwyBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Applicant
Judy K. Willensky
1937 Woodstock Rd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Judy K. Willensky
1937 Woodstock Rd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222611—Estate of Mildred B. Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Savage, atty.
