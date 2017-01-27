Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222613
- Date Died
- December 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Michael Wesley Pauley
5760 Fry RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Thursday, December 24, 2015
Applicant
Charles H. Kozey
5760 Fry RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 222613—Estate of Michael Wesley Pauley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
