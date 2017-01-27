Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222613
Date Died
December 24, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Michael Wesley Pauley
5760 Fry Road
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Thursday, December 24, 2015

Applicant

Charles H. Kozey
5760 Fry Road
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 222613—Estate of Michael Wesley Pauley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. M. Jamison, atty.
