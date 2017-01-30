Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222618
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Kimberly Michelle Stanley
488 Harris Avenue
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Applicant

Algis Sirvaitis
Applicant's Attorney
Egidijus Kazimieras Marcinkevicius
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Text

2017 EST 222618—Estate of Kimberly Michelle Stanley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
