Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222618
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Kimberly Michelle Stanley
488 Harris AvenueRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Applicant
Algis Sirvaitis
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Text2017 EST 222618—Estate of Kimberly Michelle Stanley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
