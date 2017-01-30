Date Filed Monday, January 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222618 Date Died December 1, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 7, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222618—Estate of Kimberly Michelle Stanley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.