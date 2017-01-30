Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222621
- Date Died
- September 21, 2002
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Peter Husarcik
212 Lisa Ct.Hampton GA 30228
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Paul J. Husarcik
13206 Shady Oak BoulevardGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Saturday, September 21, 2002
Text2017 EST 222621—Estate of Paul J. Husarcik. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
