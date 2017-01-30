Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222621
Date Died
September 21, 2002
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Peter Husarcik
212 Lisa Ct.
Hampton GA 30228
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Paul J. Husarcik
13206 Shady Oak Boulevard
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 222621—Estate of Paul J. Husarcik. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
