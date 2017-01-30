Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222622
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMar 9, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Jace Edward Hall
690 East 159th StreetCleveland OH 44110
Old Name
Jace Edward Harris
690 East 159th StreetCleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Merlin Hall
18 BrookfieldCleveland OH 44110
Text2017 MSC 222622—Re: Jace Edward Harris. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
