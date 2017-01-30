Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222622
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Jace Edward Hall
690 East 159th Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Old Name

Jace Edward Harris
690 East 159th Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Merlin Hall
18 Brookfield
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 MSC 222622—Re: Jace Edward Harris. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 