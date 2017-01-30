Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222623
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 9, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Sophia Johnson
12309 Ingomar Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Anthony Annotico
Law Offices of Brelo & Annotico
Law Offices of Brelo & Annotic
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Troy E. Richardson
12309 Ingomar Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 222623—Re: Troy E. Richardson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. R. A. Annotico, atty.
