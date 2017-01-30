Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222624
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Benedict Stanley Pietras
2075 Fox Glove
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Applicant

Susan Pietras
2075 Fox Glove
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Old Name

Benjamin Stanley Pietras
2075 Fox Glove
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 MSC 222624—Re: Benjamin Stanley Pietras. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 