Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222625
Date Died
January 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Adam Erni
5256 Witehaven Ave.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017

Applicant

Angela E. Coughlin
Applicant's Attorney
Sean Francis Berney
Douglass and Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135

Fiduciary

Angela E. Coughlin
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sean Francis Berney
Douglass and Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 222625—Estate of Adam Erni. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. F. Berney, atty.
