Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222625
- Date Died
- January 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Adam Erni
5256 Witehaven Ave.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Angela E. Coughlin
Applicant's Attorney
Douglass and Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary
Angela E. Coughlin
Fiduciary's Attorney
Douglass and Associates Co., L.P.A.
4725 Grayton Road
Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 222625—Estate of Adam Erni. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. F. Berney, atty.
