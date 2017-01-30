Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222629
- Date Died
- December 12, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 2, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Siergey P. Sharkunov
1384 Golden Gate Blvd #D103Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant
Olga P. Gurary
968 Lander Rd.Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Gary H. Rosenthal
7547 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 222629—Estate of Siergey P. Sharkunov. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. G. H. Rosenthal, atty.
