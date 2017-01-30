Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222629
Date Died
December 12, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Siergey P. Sharkunov
1384 Golden Gate Blvd #D103
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016

Applicant

Olga P. Gurary
968 Lander Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Gary Howard Rosenthal
Gary H. Rosenthal
7547 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 222629—Estate of Siergey P. Sharkunov. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. G. H. Rosenthal, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 