Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222631
- Date Died
- January 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert Szabo
484 Pierson Dr.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Frances Szabo
2463 Lee RoadCleveland OH 44118
Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017
Fiduciary
Robert Szabo
484 Pierson Dr.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222631—Estate of Frances Szabo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
