Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222631
Date Died
January 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert Szabo
484 Pierson Dr.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Lisa J. Roth
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Frances Szabo
2463 Lee Road
Cleveland OH 44118

Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017

Fiduciary

Robert Szabo
484 Pierson Dr.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lisa J. Roth
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222631—Estate of Frances Szabo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 