Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222633
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- January 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Deseray Stuart
2205 W. 98th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Monday, January 23, 2017
Fiduciary
Parisia Stuart
3267 W. 98th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 EST 222633—Estate of Deseray Stuart. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
About your information and the public record.