Date Filed Monday, January 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222633 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died January 23, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222633—Estate of Deseray Stuart. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.