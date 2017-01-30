Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222633
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
January 23, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Deseray Stuart
2205 W. 98th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Monday, January 23, 2017

Fiduciary

Parisia Stuart
3267 W. 98th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 222633—Estate of Deseray Stuart. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 