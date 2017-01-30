Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222638
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Aiden Dech-Noble
3151 Scarborough Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Christopher Noble
3151 Scarborough Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Harvey Kugelman
Harvey Kugelman Co., L.P.A.
400 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222638—Re: Aiden Dech-Noble. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. H. Kugelman, atty.
