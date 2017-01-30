Date Filed Monday, January 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222638 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 28, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 222638—Re: Aiden Dech-Noble. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. H. Kugelman, atty.