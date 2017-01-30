Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222638
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Aiden Dech-Noble
3151 Scarborough RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Christopher Noble
3151 Scarborough RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Harvey Kugelman Co., L.P.A.
400 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222638—Re: Aiden Dech-Noble. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. H. Kugelman, atty.
