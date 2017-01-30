Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222640
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Keyona S. Hickman
13201 Edgewood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Beverly Hawkins
10622 Hampden
Cleveland OH 44108

Natural Father

Michael Hawkins
10622 Hampden
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 222640—Re: Keyona S. Hickman. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
