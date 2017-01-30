Date Filed Monday, January 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222640 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 2, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222640—Re: Keyona S. Hickman. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.