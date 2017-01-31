Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222641
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 20, 2017 2:45 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Allen E. Harris
520 Pearl Road
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017

Applicant

Rochelle C. Harris
364 Race Street
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 222641—Estate of Allen E. Harris. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
