Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222641
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 20, 2017 2:45 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Allen E. Harris
520 Pearl RoadBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Applicant
Rochelle C. Harris
364 Race StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 222641—Estate of Allen E. Harris. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 20, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.