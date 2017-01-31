Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222642
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Shawn Wise
1519 Warrensville Center Road
South Euclid OH 44121-2969

Ward

Wilson Irving
27601 Mills Avenue ; #G
Euclid OH 44132

Next of Kin

Victoria Dillard
3634 E. 113th St.
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 222642—Re: Wilson Irving. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
