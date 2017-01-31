Date Filed Tuesday, January 31, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222642 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 28, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222642—Re: Wilson Irving. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.