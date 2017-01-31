Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222643
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Huntington Banc Shares Financial Corp.
c/o Richard A Cheap, 41 South High StreetColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Brent Altenburger
14481 Cedar RoadCleveland OH 44121
Plaintiff
Laura Bruck
4508 Rainbow RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
1660 W. 2nd Street #660
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
41 South High StreetColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Huntington National Bank
14481 Cedar RoadCleveland OH 44121
Text2017 ADV 222643—Laura Bruck vs Huntington Banc Shares Financial Corp., et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. S. M. Simon, atty.
