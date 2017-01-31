Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222643
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Huntington Banc Shares Financial Corp.
c/o Richard A Cheap, 41 South High Street
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Brent Altenburger
14481 Cedar Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Plaintiff

Laura Bruck
4508 Rainbow Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sunny Maxine Simon
1660 W. 2nd Street #660
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
41 South High Street
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Huntington National Bank
14481 Cedar Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Text

2017 ADV 222643—Laura Bruck vs Huntington Banc Shares Financial Corp., et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. S. M. Simon, atty.
