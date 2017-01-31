Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222644
Date Died
June 24, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Bonnie K. Sefcik
27353 Clinton Avenue
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Lindsay Kate Nickolls
The Nickolls Law Firm, LLC
4785 Memphis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44144

Decedent

Wayne R. Sefcik
27353 Clinton Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 222644—Estate of Wayne R. Sefcik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. K. Nickolls, atty.
