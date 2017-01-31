Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222644
- Date Died
- June 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Bonnie K. Sefcik
27353 Clinton AvenueNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Nickolls Law Firm, LLC
4785 Memphis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44144
Decedent
Wayne R. Sefcik
27353 Clinton DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, June 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 222644—Estate of Wayne R. Sefcik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. K. Nickolls, atty.
